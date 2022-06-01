Wisdom #1 In Class D After Walk-Off Win Over Southern Aroostook

Heal Points Up for grabs on Tuesday

The Southern Aroostook Warriors baseball team hit the road on Tuesday to take on the Wisdom Pioneers in Class D North action. Wisdom started the day #2 in the heal point standings but a win on Tuesday could provide the Pioneers enough points to finish the regular season #1. Southern Aroostook was looking to pick up enough points to host a prelim game when the playoffs begin.

Warriors and Pioneers play

Wisdom came in with a record of 8-3 and Southern Aroostook started the day with a record of 7-6. Wednesday is the final day of the regular season in high school softball and baseball.

Wisdom strikes first

In the first inning, Wisdom took an early lead on an RBI single from Carter Pelletier to drive in Sam Roy. Pelletier would later score on a Southern Aroostook throwing error, giving Wisdom a 2-0 lead. The Pioneers added a third run in the third inning when Roy crossed the plate on a throwing error by the Warriors.

Fifth inning rally brings the Warriors all the way back

Ethan Collier of Southern Aroostook crossed home plate in the fifth inning to put the Warriors on the board. Later in the fifth, Hunter Burpee cleared the bases on a three-run double to centerfield to put Southern Aroostook out in front by a score of 4-3. Wisdom immediately responded in the bottom half of the inning, tying the game on a Carter Pelletier single, scoring Sam Roy. Pelletier put the Pioneers back in the lead when he stole home plate giving Wisdom a 5-4 lead.

Wild Seventh inning

Dom Gendreau scored on a pass ball in the sixth inning to give Wisdom a 6-4 lead. In the top of the seventh inning, Camden Porter singled in Brennan Burpee to bring the Warriors to within one run of Wisdom. Down to their final out, Southern Aroostook tied the game when Andrew Lewis drove a single to left field, scoring Chris Caswell and tying the game 6-6.

There goes that man again

Carter Pelletier hit a one out single in the bottom of the seventh inning for Wisdom. He would steal second base and then swipe third base three pitches later. Pelletier came home to score the game-winning run on a pass ball. Wisdom defeated Southern Aroostook by a score of 7-6.

On Deck: Playoffs

Wisdom finishes the season with a record of 9-3 and will likely be the #1 seed in the Class D North playoffs next week. Southern Aroostook finishes regular season play with a record of 7-7, and currently #10 in Class D North. Southern Aroostook will wait for the final heal point standings to be released to find out if they will be travelling or hosting a preliminary game.

