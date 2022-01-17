Winter Weather Advisory in Effect, Aroostook County, Maine

Monday’s Weather

We’re looking at snow and some mixed precipitation coming into Aroostook County, Maine on Monday, January 17.

Accumulation could be as much as 2 to 5 inches of snow in some areas.

Winter Weather Advisory

There’s a winter weather advisory posted in effect from Monday morning at 9:00 a.m. (eastern time) until 8:00 p.m. (eastern). Expect mixed precipitation with rain, snow and sleet and freezing rain. Winds gusts up to 45 mph.

That means slippery roads with hazardous conditions could impact commutes. Also, damage to trees and power lines is possible, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

It’s going to be cold too Monday as well with wind chill as low as -6 and below.

Rest of the Week

There’s a chance of snow through most of the rest of the week from Tuesday through Thursday.

Temperatures will return to about average for this time of year with wind chill making things colder, but not as significant a factor.

Things should clear up by Friday and heading into the weekend, Saturday, January 23.

Cancellations, Closings and Delays

