Winter Family Fun Day, Aroostook State Park, Feb 22, 2020

Saturday, February 22, is Winter Family Fun Day at Aroostook State Park in Presque Isle.

Enjoy cross-country skiing, sliding, snowshoeing and tote sled rides. A hot dog lunch will be provided. Visit the warming tent for hot cocoa or coffee.

Admission is just $1.50 for ages 12 to 64. All others are FREE.

Also, there's FREE snowshoe and ski rentals.

It all takes place at Echo Lake at Aroostook State Park, Saturday from 10 to 3.