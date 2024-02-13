Win Tickets to See Michael Franti & Spearhead in Bangor
Win Tickets to See Michael Franti & Spearhead in Bangor with special guests Trevor Hall and the Great In-Between.
Tickets Exclusively on the App and Contest Page
Win tickets to see Michael Franti & Spearhead with special guests Trevor Hall and the Great In-Between on Sunday, June 23 at the Maine Savings Amphitheater. We’re giving away several pairs of tickets.
Enter to Win
Winning is easy. Fill out the form below with basic info and you’re automatically entered to win. The contest ends Thursday, February 15.
More Info
For more information about the upcoming tour and other shows in Bangor, go to Waterfront Concerts.
