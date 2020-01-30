Win Nickelback & STP Tickets Exclusively on The Q96.1 App

Mike Windle/Getty Images

Win a pair of Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots tickets with The Q App for the July 25th show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
  • We’ll send a code word on our app, Friday, January 31 at 11:00 AM (ET) 
  • Call as soon as you get it, 207-764-5600
  • Caller #6 with the code word WINS 2 tickets

Download the Q App for free

  • Check your settings to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts
  • Follow the step-by-step screenshots below to set EXCLUSIVES alerts:
Townsquare Media
Townsquare Media

You're all set for the App giveaway.

