Win Nickelback & STP Tickets Exclusively on The Q96.1 App
Win a pair of Nickelback & Stone Temple Pilots tickets with The Q App for the July 25th show at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion.
- We’ll send a code word on our app, Friday, January 31 at 11:00 AM (ET)
- Call as soon as you get it, 207-764-5600
- Caller #6 with the code word WINS 2 tickets
Download the Q App for free
- Check your settings to receive the 'Exclusives' alerts
- Follow the step-by-step screenshots below to set EXCLUSIVES alerts:
You're all set for the App giveaway.