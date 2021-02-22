The Real Reason Why Demi Lovato Cut Off All Her Long Hair

Demi Lovato’s shaved head makes her feel free.

On Monday (Feb. 22), the 28-year-old pop star talked about her drastic hair transformation on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, while promoting her upcoming YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

“I cut my hair off in November. I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am," Lovato revealed. "I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair."

“I’ve talked a lot about my past, being in recovery from an eating disorder, and I used to use my hair to hide behind. It would cover my body,” the singer admitted. “When I started doing all this work on myself I thought, ‘What is something I’ve been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?’ And it was that. I feel more myself now.”

The former Disney Channel star’s new YouTube documentary will share details about her nearly fatal overdose in 2018 and the awakenings that followed.

“The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story,” the “Confident” singer told DeGeneres. “We live in a time where nobody’s perfect and we’re not going to get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We’re going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest, darkest struggles and I wanted to show everyone.”

“I just wanted to tell the world, ‘Hey, this is what happened. This is how I got through it and hopefully this can help you too. This journey has been such a wild ride but I’ve learned so much and I can’t wait to share it with the world,” she added.

Watch the full interview, below.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.