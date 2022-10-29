11 Reasons Why Christina Aguilera’s ‘Stripped’ Era Was so Empowering

Christina Aguilera broke the mold when she released her album Stripped in 2002.

In the late ‘90s, the “Genie In a Bottle” singer debuted as a bubblegum pop princess asking to be rubbed the right way. Hits such as her breakout single and “What a Girl Wants” helped her nab the title of Best New Artist at the Grammys in 2000. However, the music didn’t quite set her apart from peers like Britney Spears and Jessica Simpson.

After proving she could hold her own in the industry, Aguilera showed more depth and carved out a space for herself and her supersized voice with Stripped.

Watch Christina Aguilera's "Beautiful" Music Video:

Shifting genres from rock to soul to pop with a Latin flair, Stripped set Aguilera on a path to become one of the most agile and enduring stars of her generation. Raw, intimate, rebellious and at times erotic, the album houses cuts such as the star’s ultimate self-love opus “Beautiful,” rowdy banger “Dirrty” and the rollicking “Fighter.” Aguilera’s soaring voice centers the project, which features heartbreaking balladry, booming anthems and everything in between.

That doesn’t even consider the iconic imagery associated with the project. (Assless chaps have become a staple in Aguilera’s wardrobe — and the pop culture-fashion zeitgeist at large — ever since the “Dirrty” music video dropped.)

Watch Christina Aguilera's "Dirrty" Music Video:

Twenty years later, Aguilera is still churning out hits of her own as newer generations of artists pulls inspiration from her coming-of-age album.

For instance, it's drawn comparisons to Miley Cyrus’ ultra-rebellious Bangerz, which similarly transitioned a young post-Disney pop star to a bold new era of her career. But the “Can’t Be Tamed” star isn’t the only artist who has pulled influence.

Stripped inspired Selena Gomez's own confessional project Revival. Demi Lovato referenced it while creating Tell Me You Love Me. More recently, Sabrina Carpenter listed Aguilera as one of the first artists that held her heart.

Watch Christina Aguilera's "Fighter" Music Video:

In honor of its 20th anniversary, we've rounded up 11 reasons Stripped was, is and forever will be so empowering.