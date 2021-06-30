Who Is Adam Faze? Meet Olivia Rodrigo’s Rumored New Boyfriend

Who is Adam Faze and how is he connected to Olivia Rodrigo?

Earlier this week, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star was spotted at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California with Faze.

The pair attended a promotional event for Space Jam: A New Legacy, during which the park was rented out for guests to enjoy carnival-style games and attractions.

While there, an attendee took a video of the pair. In the clip, Faze can be seen with his arm around Rodrigo.

Though it's unknown how Faze and Rodrigo linked up, and if they're just friends or pursuing something romantic, the two both work in the entertainment industry. (Rodrigo also follows Faze's professional Instagram account.)

So, who is Adam Faze and what does he do?

A former editorial contributor at Forbes, who covered entertainment for the publication, Faze is currently a producer for television, film and music. He has also produced music videos for Goody Grace, including the musician's track "Girls in the Suburbs Singing Smiths Songs" featuring G-Eazy.

Last year, Faze and his work partner Jamie Dolan were signed by WME for their independent production company, Must B Nice.

“We could not be more excited to be launching ‘must b nice’ at a time where the line between the technology and entertainment industries is blurring; we look forward to embracing that change and working with a new generation of storytellers to push the boundary of what stories are told and how they’re distributed," Faze told Deadline of his venture at the time.

According to IMDB, Faze is currently in post-production for two new projects: Who Am I? and River Fork.

