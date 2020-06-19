Where, And How, You Can See This Weekend’s Eclipse

This weekend, many parts of the world will be able to see the first solar eclipse of the new decade. However, this is no ordinary solar eclipse. This one is special.

In a normal "total" solar eclipse, the moon COMPLETELY blocks out the sun. This weekend's eclipse will be "annular". That means the moon will not completely block out the sun. At the peak of the eclipse, a little bit of the sun will still be visible around the moon. This is why it is called a "Ring of Fire" eclipse.

According to CBS News, the eclipse will be visible on Sunday morning throughout Asia, Europe, and parts of Africa.

We're not completely out of luck, though. You'll be able to watch the event online thanks to the Virtual Telescope Project. Their feed will go live at 1:30 AM on Sunday.

When are we going to see an eclipse in New England? According to Time And Date, the next eclipse in our area will be on April 8th, 2024.

Other solar eclipses in the next few years include December 14th of 2020, June 14th of 2021, Deember 4th of 2021, and April 20th of 2023.