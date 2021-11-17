When & Where To Catch This Year’s Wreaths Across America Escort To Arlington

The sirens can be heard in the distance, and then before you know it, the bright lights of police and fire vehicles appear, escorting dignitaries and big rigs filled with holiday wreaths on their way to their final destination some 729 miles away.

It's always a momentous and solemn occasion for that matter as well, when the yearly Escort to Arlington takes place, and this year will be no different. Thousands of wreaths that were put together in Washington County and then packed into 12 tractor-trailers, representing companies like Walmart, Hartt Transportation, Hannaford Supermarkets, and others, will depart Narragaugus High School in Harrington at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Sunday, December 12th.

The goal this year is to deliver and then place 247,000 wreaths against the grave markers spread out over Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia on what is now National Wreaths Across America Day, Saturday, December 18th.

The now annual event began 30 years ago when wreath maker Morrill Worcester transported 5,000 wreaths loaded into a single truck to Virginia.

As in years past, wreaths from Washington County Maine will also make their way across the country to other gravesites as well, and then be placed against our late defenders of freedom's headstones by area veterans, military members, and other volunteers.

Here's where to catch this year's Escort to Arlington that Sunday as it makes its way across the area.

7:45 AM Escort Leaves Narraguagus High School, Harrington

Brief Stop at Hancock Church on Route 1 in Hancock.

8:00 AM Mobile Education Exhibit set up at Maine Coast Mall

9:00 AM Arrive at Maine Coast Mall, Ellsworth.

The caravan will then travel Route 1 south.

12:15 PM Arrive at VFW Post #8835, Winslow.

3:00 PM Arrive at Wiscasset Speedway, Wiscasset.

Mobile Education Exhibit set up the Speedway at 12:00 PM - open to the public

5:45 PM Arrive at Cheverus High School, Portland.

8:15 PM Arrive at Ocean Gateway, Portland