What will you do when the Maine & New Brunswick border opens?

There are indications that the U.S/Canadian border could be opening up very soon. Depending on which person out there you trust, the date for the border reopen could happen anytime June 21st - July 1st. I'm not guaranteeing anything as most of this is just speculation, but if you're paying attention, you can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Did you see this?

Maine Reps. Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden joined a group of New England members of congress urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the border between the U.S. and Canada. Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted that the Canadian government is looking at easing restrictions for fully vaccinated people soon.

When the border opens back up this will be great news for the businesses on both sides of the border that we cover. It will be even better news for the families of people who have been unable to see each other for over a year. We have heard stories of couples who were unable to be with each other for several months because of the lock downs and closures during the pandemic.

This has not been easy

As the day has come closer and closer, we have started asking people what is the first thing they will be doing when the borders open for all traffic. Are you one of the folks who has family to visit? Perhaps there was a new baby born on either side of the border and you haven't been able to hold your niece, nephew, or grandchild. Or sadly, you may have lost a loved one and have not been able to hold or attend a service. We all know someone who has dealt with the death of someone close to them and we understand getting that closure is necessary and much needed at this time.

Familiar faces in familiar places?

Many of us travel across the border for work, but there are many who cross for pleasure and shopping. While I have enjoyed having first dibs on the latest Marden’s arrival, I do miss seeing the license plates in the parking lot from New Brunswick. There are many folks on the U.S. side who want to go see Grand Falls and the Covered Bridge. Will the border reopening allow for our friends at Aroostook Valley Country Club to play some golf?

Get our free mobile app

There is so much we took for granted before the pandemic forced border closures. We miss our friends in Canada and we miss being able to cross over ourselves. But there is hope coming and it is about to knock on our doors. Enjoy your weekend!