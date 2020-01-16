Weston, Maine Woman & Passenger in Rollover Accident

An 81-year-old Weston, Maine woman rolled her vehicle over Thursday just before noon on Route 2A in Macwahoc Plantation.

Maine State Police said Joan Kenyan’s 2004 GMC Tahoe was pulled into the ditch after she caught some slush on the side of the roadway. Her vehicle then struck a rock in the ditch causing the vehicle to flip end over end.

Kenyon and her passenger were both wearing their seat belts and suffered minor non-life threating injuries, said police.