Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ Cloudy and breezy with showers throughout the day. Near steady temperature around 43/6 Celsius.

Monday Night ~ Showers this evening, then rain or snow showers likely after midnight. Brisk with lows near 34/+1C

Tuesday ~ Scattered showers or flurries in the morning, then turning partly sunny & breezy. Highs around 52/11C.

Tuesday Night ~ Clearing skies. Lows near the freezing mark

Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny. Highs around 57/14C

The national weather from Caribou is a detailed and expanded look at the forecast.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Rain before 8am, then showers, mainly after 8am. High near 42. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Rain showers before 4am, then rain and snow showers likely. Low around 34. Northwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday: Scattered rain and snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers between 8am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report” is the conversation we all have at home and at work about the weather. It’s not about the specifics but how the daily conditions affect our plans.

If the old adage is true, April showers bring May flowers, then we should have a lot of flowers in May because there’s been a lot of rain in April. Not just rain, but snow too.

Everyone is looking to get outside after a long winter and long pandemic. You hear it at the office, home and around town. The time is coming. Even now, when it’s not raining, the temps are steady enough to feel Spring.

The talk now is about the small things that make a big difference. Opening your windows to get some fresh air circulating in the house is a big step forward. Make sure you adjust your thermostat so the heat doesn’t keep kicking in gear.

Some of us are debating and calculating how much heating oil, kerosine and propane we have left in the tank. Do you have enough to get through until May and even June? You can’t just buy a little to make it through. There’s a minimum or you get charged a service fee - with many providers. The best thing is to go for it and have the fuel for the start of the next cold season in the Fall.

Clean the fans and start planning to get the air conditioner out of storage and in the window. It’s a little down the road, but when the heat and nice weather come, you’ll be ready.

