Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Mostly sunny & brisk with highs around 24/-5 Celsius.

Friday night ~ Mostly clear & cold. Lows near 5 above/-15C. Diminishing winds.

Saturday ~ Mostly sunny. Afternoon highs around 45/7C.

Saturday Night ~ Clear skies. Lows near 20/-7C

Sunday ~ A beautiful sunny day. Highs around 52/11 Celsius

Monday ~ Sunny and warm

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

