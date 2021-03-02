Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny & breezy. Highs around 24/-5C

Wednesday Night ~ Clear. Lows near 5 above/-15C.

Thursday ~ Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 21/-7C

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -11. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6. Wind chill values as low as -6. West wind around 11 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. West wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 18. West wind 8 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers, mainly between noon and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 28.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

It’s cold in the County Tuesday with the wind chill down to extreme lows. Bundle up is the key to stay warm.

This is a day to wear your snow pants and a good Bruins hat. Right away when you step outside, the wind chill takes ahold. There was an advisory in effect Tuesday.

Across the state, power outages are happening. When it’s this cold, power outages can be dangerous - not only for you and the family, but for the pipes and food in the fridge. Check the updated outage map to see the status.

It’s amazon how the saying March comes in like a lion is actually the case. January was mild, February started showing some stormy weather and March gives us something we haven't seen all winter.

The good news is, we spring forward on March 14. That either comes as a surprise to many who just aren’t tuned into it. But it’s happening and everyone is excited about it.

Stay off the roads today and tonight and get back at tomorrow for the rest of the week.