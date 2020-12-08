Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

LOCAL WEATHER:

Tuesday ~ Mostly cloudy, Highs near 31/-1 Celsius.

Tuesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy, with isolated snow flurries this evening . Overnight lows around 20/-7C.

Wednesday ~ Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs near 29/-2C.

Wednesday Night ~ Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday ~ Variable clouds, with a high around 30.

Friday ~ Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

