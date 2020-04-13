Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

Heavy rains expected this afternoon and evening has prompted a flood watch along rivers and streams in northern Maine.

The National Weather Service says the combination of rainfall of around an inch and extensive snow melt today into tonight will result in significant runoff and the potential for flooding.

In addition, portions of the northern rivers will likely see ice movement and possible localized ice jams.

The Maine Emergency Management Agency says it will continue to work with utilities to prioritize power restoration for critical services such as hospitals, healthcare facilities and food distribution facilities.

Get updated flooding information from the National Weather Service.

FORECAST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wind Advisory in effect from April 13, 02:00 PM EDT until April 14, 12:00 AM EDT

Flood Watch in effect from April 13, 06:00 PM EDT until April 15, 06:00 AM EDT

Monday : Rain, mainly after 10am. Patchy fog after 10am. High near 51. Breezy, with a southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night : Rain before 11pm, then scattered showers, mainly between 11pm and 1am. Patchy fog before 11pm. Low around 40. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southwest wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday : A slight chance of snow showers before noon, then a slight chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night : A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday : A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and 11am, then a chance of rain showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night : A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday : A slight chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night : A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday : A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night : A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

