Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

FORECAST

Tues day : Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

T uesday N ight : Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday : Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night : Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A chance of snow before 11am, then a chance of rain and snow between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Light northwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 9pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then a chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.