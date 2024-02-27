We Love This Elegant Maine House That Feels Like a Luxury Cruise

Take a walk through this luxurious modern home for sale on the coast in York that has an elegant cruise ship feel on its oceanside.

Is That a Tower Room at the Top?

When I started looking through realtor.com and found this stunning home, I was first struck by the lighthouse-like observation tower. But as I scrolled through the pictures, I started to realize that this home reminds me of a cruise ship. The most beautiful, elegant, high-end cruise ship you've ever seen.

Where Is the House Located?

The house is located on Nubble Point in York and has views of Short Sands Beach, Isle of Shoals, Ogunquit, and Kennebunkport. It sits so close to the rocky coast, that the decks have a feeling of being just that, decks on a ship. I imagine on a breezy day, you probably feel some of the spray as the water hits the rocks. It's architecturally stunning, with wide open spaces and huge windows that bring the ocean views into the living space. Every single bedroom in this 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath house has an ocean view. There's a garage with an apartment that could be used as a rental or kept as a guest room because everyone will want to visit once they see this place.

Can We See More?

Listed on realtor.com by Margaret Mitchell of Coldwell Banker Yorke Realty, this incredible 2020 Modern Farmhouse could be yours for $6,975,000. Take a walk through the home in these photos and see if it doesn't remind you of a vacation getaway on an elegant, one-of-a-kind ship.

