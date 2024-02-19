We Have Paint And Sips, Why Not Fold And Sips? Hear Me Out…

While some people take off on a plane to Florida for February vacation, and others spend their time traveling for tournaments, my winter breaks are always taken up by one loathsome and annoying task: laundry.

Endless mountains of laundry! Laundry which, if you remember Jim Henson's "Fraggle Rock," resembles Marjorie the Trash Heap more than it does any kind of order. Don't believe me?

This is what I get to deal with. And that's without the addition of the 5 or so loads waiting, in cue, to be run through the washer and dryer.

Cori's ridiculous laundry pile, Cori Skall Cori's ridiculous laundry pile, Cori Skall loading...

You might think "How in the world did it come to this?"--I know I do! Well, you take a crazy holiday season, and on the heels of that a crazy sports season, and no real built-in time to keep up on it all, and the clothes start to slowly pile up.

Once February vacation hits I can't stand it anymore. And since I usually have a little extra time on my hands during break, I tackle not only this, but I try to switch out sizes and seasons for the kids as well! (For those of you who are asking what that's all about, my kids usually have a growth spurt during the winter months, and they outgrow stuff by the spring.)

As a single mom of 4, laundry is a never-ending part of my life. And I know I'm not alone in this.

It's that shared experience, that I know others can relate to, which sparked me to have an idea a few years back: Fold and Sip nights, similar to Paint and Sip, only instead of a painting at the end of the night, you have an empty laundry basket or two. And you could even rotate. Each night, a different person hosts, and then gets to fold laundry with friends, and sip on delicious beverages! Here's what I mean...

And if not a traveling laundry party, or fold and sip, I think someone needs to open up a laundry bar!

Ok, on second thought, I don't need drunk people pawing through my skivvies or knocking down my nicely folded piles. I feel like my toddler has that market cornered!

My point (yes, I had one!) is that laundry is probably one of the most boring and annoying of all household chores. Maybe if we change our approach to it, and make it a fun activity, enlisting the help of some friends, we can make it more bearable.

People who iron amaze me. Nothing but respect. I stick wrinkly things back into the dryer with a wet washcloth and hope for the best!

What do you think? How can we make laundry suck less?! Leave me a comment with your thoughts!

