Police are investigating a shooting in Waterville that left one dead and one injured.

When Did This Happen?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Waterville Police Department in the investigation of a shooting that happened Monday morning. Officials have not identified where the shooting happened or what may have prompted it, but more details are expected as the investigation continues.

What Do We Know About the Victims?

So far, no information has been released about the people involved in this shooting, including the names of the victims or how badly the surviving person was injured. All we know at this point is that it happened in Waterville.

Is The Public In Any Peril?

Police say there is no danger to the public.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

