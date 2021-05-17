Watch Out For Maine Turtles Crossing The Road

It's that time of year again when Maine turtles are on the move....albeit slow but on a mission to locate food, a mate, and start a nest.

Personally, I am always on the look out for turtles on the side of the road, and those already on the path to cross the road. If I can, I stop and take a moment or two and help them along their journey across the road safely.

Turtles in general have a tough go of it this time of year, they are generally long lived and according to the Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife website it can take 10+ years for them to reach reproductive ages, and even a few turtles killed by a car running over them can cause population decline or even local extinction.

If you see a turtle and wish to help, bring the turtle across the road in the direction it is going, if you return it to the side it is coming from it will simple continue to try and get to the other side...remember these guys and gals are on a mission.

Grasping the shell mid shell with one hand on either side is generally a safe place to handle the turtle to get it where it is going.

This turtle migration will only take a couple of weeks but it's important we all do our part to protect this great and unique natural resource.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Maine turtles and thank you in advance for doing your part!

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom