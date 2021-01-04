I Had A Blast Recreating The “Wayne’s World” Scene For This Made In Made Video
This is a great way to kick off 2021! Maine musician Sean Slaughter, the man behind Maine's annual Queen Night has done it once again. Sean's "Masterstroke Queen Experience" teamed up with members from Composition Studio to make a great ZOOM performance of Bohemian Rhapsody. You better be pretty damn good to take on something as epic and complicated as Bohemian, but these Mainers brought it! You might see a quick cameo from a member of Queen as well. Look for the great Brian May! And the Captain from the WBLM Morning Show makes a non-musical cameo for his "Wayne's World" recreation with his lovely family in their AMC Pacer. The real stars of the video are some of the members of the Composition Studio, a non-profit here in Maine.
From Sean Slaughter:
CHECK OUT THESE MAINERS ROCKING BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY