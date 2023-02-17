Watch Maine Company With Fierce Maine Pride Build a Window

There's one Maine company that manufactures its own windows and it's a fascinating process.

A Best Window has been around since 1985 making, selling, and installing its own windows. I was recently invited to see just what a big deal that is. In today's world of mass production for even more massive companies, a Maine company that produces its own product is pretty impressive. They have a couple of flags that fly in the small warehouse where it all happens. First, the American flag shows a product that is made in the USA.

But it's the section of the country that they are just as proud of - Maine. They also fly the Maine flag.

It's not a huge warehouse, it's a quiet place tucked in an industrial area of Scarborough. But a lot happens to make a window. A Best Window has sold around 275,000 windows in Maine. They've made every single one of them. The cool thing that Craig demonstrated was cutting the glass. Glass is very heavy, and the huge sheets they work with are cumbersome and can't just be picked up. So they float the pieces and have a machine cut the glass to specifications. They used to do that by hand! Air moves the glass and makes it easy to handle. Think air hockey table!

I loved watching the process of cutting the glass, sealing the glass, and making darn sure the double panes are clean before they are put together. There's no getting those fingerprints off after.

It was good for me to get a chance to see a Maine company with so so much pride and long-term employees. It's part of the backbone of this state. Oh, it also happens to be a damn fine window if you are in need.