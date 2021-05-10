Watch Dr. Shah React to ‘Shah’s,’ The Nite Show’s Parody of ‘Cheers’

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah has become quite the celebrity since the COVID-19 pandemic began. His regular briefings sprinkled with Rick Rolls, Prince lyrics and his ability to keep Mainers informed in a way that sounds like he's speaking to a friend rather than like a doctor, has made him beloved by many. He even has his own fan group on Facebook with over 38,000 members.

On Saturday, he appeared on the locally produced The Nite Show with Danny Cashman and Dan had a few surprises for him.

The first was a generous supply of Diet Coke, the beverage that Dr. Shah always has on hand during his briefings and loves so much that Diet Coke actually called him their hero.

The second stemmed from a Tweet from Dan in March about the fact that Dr, Shah does not own the grocery store, Shaw's. Dr. Shah, of course replied.

That lead to a brilliant parody of the Cheers theme called "Shah's."

The people behind the video did an amazing job with this!

Just in case you aren't familiar with the Cheers theme, which would be a travesty, here it is.

Like all of us, I'll be glad when the pandemic is over and our lives go back to normal, but I'm not sure I like the thought of not seeing Dr. Shah on the regular. Can we get him his own show?

The Worst Intersections in Maine