Welcome back comedian Aziz Ansari, who is reuniting with Netflix for a new comedy special. Aziz Ansari: Right Now is set to debut via the streaming giant on July 9.

A new trailer for the special has arrived, directed by Spike Jonze, who also shot the upcoming comedy special as well. While it doesn’t directly preview the material fans will hear during the special, it follows the nervous moments of the comedian, wearing his Metallica Ride the Lightning t-shirt, as he prepares to walk out onto the stage in Brooklyn during his “Road to Nowhere” tour.

For those wondering what you will get, a description for the special states, “In a comedy special directed by Spike Jonze, Aziz Ansari shares deep personal insights and hilarious takes on wokeness, family and the social climate.”

Aziz Ansari: Right Now is the comedian’s fifth special, and the third he’s done for Netflix. Ansari also worked with the company on the critically acclaimed series Master of None.

For those interested, you can check out more at the Netflix page for the special.

Aziz Ansari: Right Now Trailer