Warning: Popular Baby Food Recalled Due To Arsenic

Few things pale in comparison to the safety of our children, so we wanted to tell you about a recall for a popular baby food sold at Walmart.

Maple Island Inc has notified the U.S. FDA of a recall being issued for several lots of Parent’s Choice Rice Baby Cereal due to high levels of arsenic. This baby food is sold exclusively at Walmart, both in store and at Walmart.com.

Currently, there are no reports of any illnesses associated with the recalled lots of the Parent’s Choice rice cereal, the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

If you have this product at home, you are urged to throw it away, or return it to Walmart for a full refund.

According to the recall notice by the FDA, here are the lot numbers, UPC codes, and best by dates you need to look for:

Lot Number 21083/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 24 2022, Lot Number 21084/UPC Code #00681131082907 and best if used by date of JUN 25 2022, or Lot 21242 with UPC Code #00681131082907 with a best if used by date of NOV 30 2022

CLICK HERE to view the full recall notice by the FDA.

These Parts of Maine Already at Peak Foliage Are Absolutely Beautiful Even though overall, it's taking longer for all of New England to reach peak foliage due to all of the summer rain, Northern and Northwestern Maine are clearly already at peak and looking amazing.

25 Honest Slogans of Maine Kind of crass, a little cringy but totally honest. Here are 25 slogans that hit home for those that live and work in the state of Maine.

You know there is just something about using our free radio station app that makes life easier. The B98.5 app makes it easy to request a song, message the DJs on the air, even enter contests that are available on the app only. You can also stay current with news and happeings around town. To be “in the know" turn on the push notifications for exclusive content and local breaking news. It’s the best way to hear about breaking news first. Stay connected to B98.5 for FREE with our B98.5 app. It’s a FREE download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check it out, tell your friends and family and stay connected with us!