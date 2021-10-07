Warning: Almost 500,000 At-Home Covid Tests Recalled

Getting tested for Covid-19 has become a fairly routine process for many of us. You get exposed, or possibly exposed, you have a few symptoms, you get tested to rule it out.

Last year at this time we all had to go to quick care medical facilities, our doctor, or even the emergency room in some cases.

Many things have changed with the covid testing, now it is just as common to order rapid test kits online, or pick them up at the local drug store, if you can find them. As soon as they are in stock they almost sell out instantly. Luckily, for the most part the brain swab tests are gone, with these at home rapid tests making up a huge part of the covid testing landscape.

This week we've learned of almost a half million home covid test kits by Ellume have been recalled due to producing false positives. At this time Ellume is the only brand that has had any issues regarding being recalled.

According to the company announcement, the company said:

“The increase in false positives was the result of a supply chain issue with one of the test components. Because of the proprietary information involved in the manufacturing process, we cannot offer more specifics.”

These Ellume at home covid test kits were sold many places nationwide including, Walmart, CVS, Target, Amazon, and other retailers.

The effected tests were sold and distributed between this spring and summer with multiple lot numbers being included in the recall, CLICK HERE to see the lots effected. According to the Ellume website, they are working with the FDA to have all tests removed that could be tainted.

Ellum has also set up a page on it's website where you can enter information about a Ellume test kit you may have bought but not used yet. You are able to request a replacement directly from their website.

10 Marvelous Corn Mazes In Central Maine & Beyond Check out ten of the best cornfield mazes in Central Maine and beyond. Can you think of a better way to get your exercise and have fun with the entire family at the same time?

Check Out These 10 Stories Of Haunted Maine Looking for a good scare? Here are ten Maine haunting and ghost stories.

6 Maine Ghost Towns You Never Knew Existed Considering the area that we now call the State of Maine has been inhabited for thousands of years (first by the Native Americans and later by European settlers) it shouldn't come as any surprise that we have a few "ghost towns" in our state. Here are six ghost towns listed by Hotels.com