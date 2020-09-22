Chicken Salad Sold In Maine Walmarts Being Recalled

The USDA along with Willow Tree Poultry Farm, are recalling approximately 6,890 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken salad products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in the recall that the products may contain walnuts, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product labels.

The chicken salad which has been sold at Walmarts across New England, including Augusta, Waterville, and Thomaston. Maine is labeled “Classic Chicken Salad” it also may actually contain “White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” and was produced on Sept. 2, 2020.

15-oz. clear, plastic containers labeled as “Willow Tree Premium White Meat CHICKEN SALAD Classic” with a sell by date of “9/30/20” and a time stamp of 13:00:00 through 17:00:00 on the containers’ cellophane lid.

USDA.gov

Another thing to using in identifying the proper product is the establishment number, which is “EST. P-8827”and it's located on the inside the USDA mark of inspection.

According to the recall, these items were shipped to Walmart locations all across New England, and even into the mid-atlantic states including, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia. Click Here for a complete list of each store effected with contact information.

The problem was discovered after the manufacturer received customer complaints reporting walnuts and cranberries were in a container of “Classic” chicken salad.

Nut allergies can be life threatening. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Willow Tree Poultry Farm by email at ACekala@willowtreefarm.com or by telephone at (508) 951-8351.

Consumers with food safety questions can call also call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854)

Consumers are urged to discard this chicken salad and contact Walmart for a replacement or a refund.