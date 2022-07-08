Vote Rafael Devers to Start 2022 All-Star Game – Voting Ends Today at 1:59 p.m.!

Rafael Devers needs your vote! Voting ends today, July 8th at 1:59 p.m. for the final starters for the 2022 Major League All-Star game which will take place on Tuesday, July 19th at Dodger Stadium.

You can vote once today, by clicking HERE and selecting the starters.. The starters will be announced tonight at 7 p.m.

Devers is the only Red Sox who is a finalist to start in the All-Star game.

Devers is battling Jose Ramirez from Cleveland to start at 3rd base.

Through 83 games Devers has 106 hits, 19 home runs, 51 runs batted in and is batting .330.

