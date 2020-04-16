Virus Adds to Worker Comp Claims in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The state workers’ compensation system in Maine expects an increase in claims related to the coronavirus, even though many workplaces are empty.

The system already is receiving dozens of claims from health care workers exposed to the virus at work, and more claims are expected in the coming weeks for injuries suffered at home by Mainers who are working remotely.

A spokesman for the workers' comp insurer says bedrooms, basements and kitchen counters being used as makeshift work spaces aren't ergonomically designed for comfort and safety.