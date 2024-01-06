Can You See It? Hidden Creature Scares Maine Deer in This Trail Cam Video

This tiny little creature really caught this deer off-guard.

You can watch this video 100 times and you might miss it. So the Maine Department of Inland Fishers and Wildlife gave a great big hint in their trail cam video. Look for a shiny light in the lower right-hand corner of the video. Right where the deer is feeding. Then watch that deer take off like a four-headed monster was about to attack!

That is the eastern whip-poor-will. A tiny bird that blends in so well with their surroundings that they often go undetected, even at close range by an animal as cautious as a white-tailed deer. I think the only reason the deer even noticed this little guy is because she was about to take a bite out of him (or her).

These tiny birds are so good at hiding that it's tough for even biologists to study them. They do know that low ground feeding at night is common, and I'm sure this little bird was like "Woah, this deer is getting close." The white-tailed deer was completely unsuspecting. That white tail of theirs flicks up as a warning of danger to others, and that tail is resting comfortably down in the video. That is, until she got the wits scared out of her.

Nature is the best TV! I swear there should be (maybe there is) a YouTube channel of just trail cams. Sure, it may not be interesting all the time, but when it is, nothing beats it.

