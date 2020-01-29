Vanessa Bryant shared a statement for the first time since the tragic passing of her husband Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time," she began. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri."

"We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately," Vanessa added, referencing John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan, who also perished in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now," she continued. She shared that she takes comfort in knowing that they were both deeply loved by many and "blessed" to have them in their lives. "They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon."

Vanessa admitted that she doesn't know what her family's life will hold beyond today and that it's "impossible to imagine life without them."

"But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way," she continued. "Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever."

Vanessa also asked for her family's privacy while they grieve.

See her full post, below.

Kobe's Mamba Sports Foundation gas set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help the other families affected by this tragedy. Fans can donate at MambaOnThree.org.