Van Buren/Wisdom & Clavette Win Class C North; On To State Title

A regional title comes back to the Valley

The cooperative tennis team of Van Buren/Wisdom traveled to Hampden on Tuesday to take on #2 George Stevens Academy in the Class C Northern Maine regional championship. Van Buren/Wisdom advanced to the finals after defeating Maine Central Institute last Saturday.

In tennis players compete as a team and there is an individual competition that crowns regional and state champions.

A first for both schools

For the first time in the history of both schools, the Van Buren/Wisdom tennis team have advanced to the State Championship. The cooperative squad made the most of their trip to Hampden and defeated GSA 3-2.

Class C North Tennis Champions via Wisdom HS Athletics Facebook page

Clavette claims the individual championship

In the victory for Van Buren/Wisdom, the three singles players won their matches in straight sets. Brady Laplante won his match 6-0, 6-0. Xavier Deschaine won in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6. Jordan Clavette defeated his opponent 6-4, 6-1. Clavette took home the Class C Northern Maine regional individual championship with his victory.

Individual champion Jordan Clavette via Wisdom HS Athletics Facebook Page

Go get em' on Saturday

Congratulations to the Van Buren/Wisdom tennis team and we wish you the best of luck going into the State Championships.

The state championship match will take place in South Portland on Saturday June 11.