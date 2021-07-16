Vaccinated Mainers Can Enter Canada Again Starting in Mid-August

It's been a long year and a half as everything Americans took for granted came to a grinding halt. From being able to go to concerts to seeing the most anticipated new releases to travelling outside our borders, COVID-19 changed all of it.

As many of those things for most Americans have already returned to some semblance of normal, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has announced that Americans will once again be allowed across the Canadian border beginning in mid-August. The only catch? You have to be vaccinated.

According to News Center Maine, restrictions in Canada have been in place since March of 2020. The Toronto Blue Jays still aren't permitted to host MLB home games at their stadium. That's something that the team, and Major League Baseball, hopes will change very soon.

Canadian officials wanted to have at least 75% of the eligible population in Canada vaccinated before relaxing travel restrictions from other countries. Right now, officials believe they will reach about 80% of all residents by the end of July, exceeding their original goal by about 5 percent. They also say that in addition to the US, they hope to welcome non-essential, vaccinated travelers from other countries by September.

