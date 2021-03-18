US-Canada Travel Ban Extended Again Until April 21 2021

On Thursday, March 18th, the US Department of Homeland Security announced that the US-Canada border would remained closed to all but essential travel until at least April 21st because of COVID

The border was initially closed by mutual agreement on March 18th 2020, and as of today, has been closed for 1 year. Originally, the closure was initially set to expire on July 21 2020. The closures have been extended 6 times since March 18, 2020

Essential travel is defined as trade shipments, essential workers and approved temporary foreign workers.

The border closings have been precipitated because of the COVID-19 pandemic