Updated Lawsuit In Waterville Disappearance of Ayla Reynolds

Ayla Reynolds mother has made a new request to expand the wrongful death lawsuit she has based on some new evidence. According to centralmaine.com, Trista Reynolds currently has a lawsuit against the missing child’s father and family, however, with new details Trista and her legal team want to expand the people being sued to include additional adults that are accused of cleaning up blood believed to belong to Ayla Reynolds that was found inside a Waterville home. The same individuals are being accused of aiding in hiding of Ayla's body after they believe she was deceased.

The documents to amend the current lawsuit were filed last week in Cumberland County Superior Court due to the new photos and additional reports.

The expanded complaint now includes allegations against Elisha and Phoebe DiPietro, Justin DiPietro’s sister and mother. The expanded complaint also has additional counts against Ayla's father, Justin DiPietro.

Currently, there have not been any criminal charges in this case however, the investigation does remain open and active.

