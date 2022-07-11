Going Under Ground (Literally) at Maine Savings Amphitheater

Here is something that you probably never thought of. Next time you're at a concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater, and it might well be Saturday, July 23 to see Keith Urban, think of what's underneath your feet.

It is part of the construction project that has been ongoing and it is something no one will ever see because it is now covered.

But it is extremely important.

Underneath the new wider and more comfortable seats that are now permanent and atop ground that is sloped so that instead of the person's head in front of you you're looking down on the stage to see who you came to actually see.

A massive amount of dirt was dug out to put in the massive beneath-the-ground pipes. The pipes are 6 feet pipes.

This is the largest private investment for stormwater treatment in the state for one purpose. To protect the Penobscot River. These underground pipes drain to two catch basins instead of into the Penobscot River.

Thank you to Dan Thornton or Thornton Construction for the photos and thank you to the drivers, gravel pit operators, laborers and everybody else working through extreme cold and extreme heat in the past year.

This is like a brand new venue and it is coming together.

Hope you get to enjoy it.