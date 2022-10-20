UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss
The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.
We are thinking of you all
Coach Marston was a well-respected and well-liked man in the community and beyond. He is known by many young athletes throughout Aroostook County. The timing of his passing and nature have left countless people stunned. Our thoughts go out to Aaron's wife and his two daughters.
In a letter to the community, UMPI President Ray Rice, Aaron Marston began teaching in the Exercise Science program in 2014. He took over as head coach of the women's soccer program in 2019. Rice went on to say that Marston was “unfailingly generous, mindful, and supportive.” You can find the complete letter from Rice at the end of this post.
A lot of young women need us right now
I will have more on this story in the coming days. While there still remains questions about what this will mean for the Owls postseason and beyond, right now it's time that the community to support the family of Aaron Marston as well as the women's soccer team at UMPI. We've got you, girls!
Dear UMPI Community,
It is with incredible sorrow that I write to inform you that our colleague Aaron Marston passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon. Aaron was a beloved member of our campus community, teaching in our Athletic Training (now Exercise Science) program since 2014 and working with our Women's Soccer team since 2018. He and his wife Keli have been an integral part of our campus since their time here as students and soccer players, and they have touched so many lives through their teaching, coaching, and mentorship. Our thoughts are with Keli, and their daughters Taylor and Kacie, during this very difficult time.
Aaron dedicated his life to health, wellness, and athletics, and not just through his own educational journey and career endeavors that took him and his family to West Virginia, Florida, and then back home to Maine. He demonstrated that dedication through all the activities he undertook outside the classroom and through the countless hours he spent with local middle school, high school, and college students on strength and conditioning training. His commitment to the UMPI Women's Soccer team since stepping in as Head Coach in 2019 was remarkable, and the incredible winning season they've had this fall is a testament to his work. Aaron was unfailingly generous, mindful, and supportive of all of us; he will be dearly missed by all who knew him. - UMPI President Ray Rice