UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss

The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.

We are thinking of you all

Coach Marston was a well-respected and well-liked man in the community and beyond. He is known by many young athletes throughout Aroostook County. The timing of his passing and nature have left countless people stunned. Our thoughts go out to Aaron's wife and his two daughters.

In a letter to the community, UMPI President Ray Rice, Aaron Marston began teaching in the Exercise Science program in 2014. He took over as head coach of the women's soccer program in 2019. Rice went on to say that Marston was “unfailingly generous, mindful, and supportive.” You can find the complete letter from Rice at the end of this post.

A lot of young women need us right now

I will have more on this story in the coming days. While there still remains questions about what this will mean for the Owls postseason and beyond, right now it's time that the community to support the family of Aaron Marston as well as the women's soccer team at UMPI. We've got you, girls!