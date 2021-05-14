UMaine Welcomes New Hockey Coach To Orono

Ben Barr made his debut appearance as University of Maine hockey head coach on the Orono campus Friday afternoon at his introductory press conference.

The 39-year-old admitted it was a little strange to see so many people waiting to hear him speak after being introduced by Director of Athletics Ken Ralph.

In front of a crowd of local media, University officials, his father and Bananas the Bear, Barr expressed gratitude for being named the fifth head coach in the program's history while also laying out his plan of attack with the Black Bears.

