UMaine to Help More Mainers Learn to Tap Maple Trees

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Tapping trees to make maple syrup is a tradition in Maine, and the University of Maine wants to give more residents the chance to participate.

University of Maine Cooperative Extension is holding an online seminar in association with the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association on Dec. 5.

The university says the event will focus on identifying and tapping trees, collecting and boiling sap and filtering, grading and canning syrup.

Rich Morrill, who owns Nash Valley Farm in Windham, and Frank Ferrucci, who owns Maple Moon Farm in Lebanon, are scheduled to participate in the event.

The university is asking interested residents to register in advance.