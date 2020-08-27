UMaine Suspends Student, Refers Others For Discipline

The University of Maine has suspended a student and others are being disciplined for violating rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

One student who was involved in a party was suspended, and about a half-dozen others have been referred to the student conduct office, Dean of Students Robert Dana told WABI-TV.

The university is asking all students sign a Black Bear Pact, signaling they have read and understood the expectations.

Dana said the university doesn't want “lackadaisical behavior” when it comes to compliance. “We expect more from our students, and I fully expect that’s what we’ll get,” he said.

Five students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest was a student who lives in a fraternity house where a previous case was reported.