Two Motocross Motorcycles Stolen, Greenfield, New Brunswick

The West District RCMP has been investigating the theft of two motorcross motorcycles from a property in Greenfield, N.B., and is now seeking information from the public that could assist in locating the bikes.

Sometime during the overnight hours of May 7, 2020, someone broke into an enclosed trailer outside a home on Reeleder Court and stole the two motorcycles.

One is a 2013 KTM 450 motorcycle with serial number VBKMXP433DM322025 (pictured here). It is described as blue, orange, white and black in colour and has the Red Bull logo on the front of it.

The other was a non-operational 2012 KTM 150 motocross motorcycle. It is white, black and orange in colour with serial number VBKMXJ238CM168538.

Anyone with information about the theft or who may have seen either motorcycle since May 7, is asked to contact the Woodstock RCMP at 506-325-3000. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.