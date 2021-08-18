Two More COVID-19 Deaths in Maine, One in Aroostook County

The Maine Center for Disease Control on Wednesday reported two more COVID-19 deaths, one in Aroostook County and the other in Washington County, along with 191 new coronavirus cases across the state.

Aroostook County has 16 additional cases for a total of 145 new infections in the past two weeks. Health officials report the majority of new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated residents.

Aroostook, Penobscot, Somerset, Piscataquis, Lincoln, Oxford, and Waldo counties are currently classified as having “high” levels of COVID-19 community transmission. Eight other counties have “substantial” levels. Kennebec County is the only Maine county where cases remain moderate to low.

The recommendation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for face covering in indoor public settings applies as cases continue to surge. The figures show more cases are emerging among younger adults and children.

The Maine CDC reports 84 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state. Forty-five patients are in critical care and 20 are on ventilators.

The latest data shows 70% of people age 12 and older in Maine have now received their complete dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The numbers are slightly higher in neighboring New Brunswick where 71.5 % of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the Maine Judicial Branch has announced that face coverings will be required at all courthouses in the state, amid rising cases and the spread of the Delta variant.

All visitors to Maine courthouses are required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Court officials say anyone who refuses to wear an approved face covering or mask will be denied entrance. Anyone who is unable to observe this protocol should call 207-753-2999.