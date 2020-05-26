Two Injured in Crashes Involving Moose in Southern Aroostook

Maine State Police say moose on the roadways in southern Aroostook County caused a pair of crashes on Memorial Day.

A Houlton man sustained minor injuries after he struck a moose on Interstate 95 in Hersey Township. According to the state police, 24-year-old Andrew Hanning was driving south around 2:30 a.m. Monday when he hit a moose that had wandered onto the highway.

Hanning's 2015 Volkswagon Jetta crossed both lanes of the interstate and struck several trees in the median. Police say Hanning sustained minor injuries and was transported by Patten Ambulance to Millinocket Regional Hospital. The moose was killed in the crash.

The second crash was in Silver Ridge around 2:30 Monday afternoon.

State Police say 39-year-old Henry Spurlock of Silver Ridge was driving on the Pond Road in a 1994 Mazda pickup, towing a small utility trailer. Spurlock swerved to avoid a moose and lost control of his vehicle.

The truck went off the road and rolled on its side, struck a rock and ended up in the trees.

Spurlock was wearing his seat belt and suffered what police called "non life-threatening injuries." He was transported to the Millinocket hospital by Patten Ambulance. Sherman Fire Dept. also responded to the scene.

Police indicated speed was a factor in the crash.