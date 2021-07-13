Two Members from Presque Isle Tee Off Maine Amateur Tournament

The most prestigious golf tournament in the state of Maine has two men from Presque Isle Country Club in the field. This year's version of the tournament is being played at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor.

The competitors

Jon "Cleve" Humphrey and Ralph Michaud were both invited back to this year's Maine Amateur because they performed well enough to make the cut in last year's tournament. Competitors who make the cut receive an automatic bid into the tournament the following year. The remainder of the field is completed by qualifiers held weeks before the Maine Amateur.

Great showing last year for a rookie

Last year Jon Humphrey was tied for first place at the Maine Amateur. Even though Humphrey did not finish in the top 10 the feat was impressive because it was his very first time competing against the very best golfers in New England. We have the pleasure of working with Jon in the office here at Townsquare Presque isle so we might be a bit distracted the next few days following his scores.

Everybody knows Mr. Michaud

The second Presque Isle member, Ralph Michaud is no stranger to the golf scene in Maine. He has competed in this tournament several times and is highly decorated in his career across Maine and New Brunswick. Ralph recently retired from his decades of teaching and is highly respected in the coaching ranks for his work in multiple sports.

How to follow the scores

For anyone interested in following their progress you can go here. Stay tuned for a projected cut line and we will update you on the tournament. Good luck guys!