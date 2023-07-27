2 People Arrested in Southern Maine For Allegedly Selling Meth

The MDEA has arrested two people for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Sanford.

What Was Seized in This Investigation?

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says a second person has been arrested in connection with an investigation into the trafficking of methamphetamine in Southern Maine. During that investigation, officials say they were able to make undercover purchases of meth at 43 Bateman Street in Sanford.

On May 24th, Maine Drug Enforcement Agents conducted a traffic stop on Main Street in Sanford and took Brandi Richmond into custody after seizing both fentanyl and meth. Later that day, officials executed a search warrant at the Bateman Street home that Richmond shared with Gary Lanoie. During that search, they seized 50 grams of methamphetamine, packaging materials, and other items consistent with trafficking, as well as a number of firearms.

As the investigation continued, it was determined that Lanoie was allegedly involved, as well. Moss says forensics were done on the drugs and other items seized in the home to positively identify him.

Who Was Arrested?

As a result, the two people are now facing charges:

Brandi Richmond, 30, of Sanford is charged with unlawful trafficking in scheduled W drugs

Gary Lanoie, 36, of Sanford is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs

The charges were elevated to aggravated because of the quantity of drugs seized and the weapons. Richmond was arrested in May, while Lanoie was arrested on July 25th, after the forensics were completed. At the time, Lanoie was being held at the York County Jail on unrelated charges and was served his arrest warrant while incarcerated.

This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

How Can I Report Suspect Illegal Drug Activity?

Anyone with information about this investigation or the illegal sale of drugs in their community is urged to contact the Maine Drug Enforcement Office nearest to them. Tips can also be submitted by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411), or by calling the MDEA tip line at 1-800-452-6457.

If you suffer from substance use disorder, please call 211 or text your zip code to 898-211 for information about available resources in your area.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.