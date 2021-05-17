Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation.

According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.

Police reported both adults died at the scene late Friday afternoon. The girl was transported to Mid Coast Hospital, where she passed away from her injuries. The boy was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The names of the victims have not been released, but police said the four are believed to be related.