Will a Tupac Shakur Hologram Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Tonight?

Rumors are circulating that the West Coast hip-hop-influenced 2022 Super Bowl halftime show may feature an appearance from a Tupac Shakur hologram.

All eyes will be on the halftime show of the Super Bowl tonight (Feb. 13) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The big set is slated to feature performances from Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige. Recently, there has been speculation that a Tupac hologram will also make an appearance. First reported by The Sun on Tuesday (Feb. 9), there is allegedly a secret segment planned that will be highlighted by the 3D image of ’Pac performing "California Love." The appearance of a Tupac hologram would be timely as well as fitting. Today marks the 26th anniversary of the rap legend's fourth solo studio album, All Eyez on Me.

Signs are pointing to the report having legs. Sway Calloway was asked about "the hologram" during a recent interview and kept his response tight-lipped, literally. You can even reportedly make a wager on whether Tupac's hologram will make an appearance at halftime as a prop bet.

Access Online recently asked NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal about the possibility of seeing ’Pac appear on stage. "If the technology is anything like [the Michael Jackson hologram in Las Vegas], it's gonna be awesome. It really is," Shaq said.

The Tupac hologram first debuted at the 2012 Coachella Festival, performing alongside Snoop and Dre. Created by Academy Award-winning studio Digital Domain, the ’Pac hologram won the Cannes Lions Titanitum Award at the 59th annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France a few months later.

Since the debut of the Tupac hologram, several other rappers have been turned into holograms including Eazy-E, Ol' Dirty Bastard and Chief Keef. In 2020, a Pop Smoke hologram made an appearance at a show in Paris.

