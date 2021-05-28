What Needs To Happen Before You Can Once Again Travel To Canada?

Growing up on the border with Maine and New Brunswick, Canada, travel between the two was very common. Many people did it on a nearly daily basis.

We'd make trips to their bars, they'd come over to shop at our grocery stores. You see, things were cheaper in the United States, but the drinking age was lower in Canada. That, and the bars were just plain old more exciting than what we had in The County.

That being said, I can only imagine how tough the last year and a half have been for people that didn't just shop and party across the international border, but had family or friends on the other side of the border.

The good news is that, at least for New Brunswick, the border could soon re-open.

According to Maine Public Broadcasting, if enough New Brunswick residents are vaccinated, the borders will re-open on July 1st. The Canadian government plan calls for the borders to re-open the first of July as long as 75% of New Brunswickers age 12 and up have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 20% of New Brunswickers age 65 and older are fully vaccinated.

The above benchmarks deal only with New Brunswick. Currently, we do not know about any re-opening plan for Quebec or the other Canadian Provinces.

I have a friend who now lives in Virginia, but spent most of his life in Montreal. Due to the current situation, it has been over two years since he has been able to visit family and friends in Canada. Even though the above deals directly with New Brunswick, it is a good sign for people who want to travel to the rest of Canada.